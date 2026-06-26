OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 43,695 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,695 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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