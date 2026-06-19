Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $71.05 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,591 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 134,485 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jabil worth $71,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $762,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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More Jabil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil beat fiscal Q3 estimates, with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term execution. Article Title

Jabil beat fiscal Q3 estimates, with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook, including FY 2026 EPS guidance of 12.70 and Q4 EPS guidance of 3.80 to 4.20, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Article Title

The company raised its full-year outlook, including FY 2026 EPS guidance of 12.70 and Q4 EPS guidance of 3.80 to 4.20, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Results were helped by strong AI infrastructure and data-center demand, which investors are viewing as an important growth driver for Jabil’s electronics manufacturing business. Article Title

Results were helped by strong AI infrastructure and data-center demand, which investors are viewing as an important growth driver for Jabil’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $450 and Raymond James lifting its target to $450 as well, both implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $450 and Raymond James lifting its target to $450 as well, both implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Jabil as a beneficiary of the AI “picks-and-shovels” trade, with expectations that growth in data centers, servers, and related infrastructure could keep supporting results. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE JBL opened at $371.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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