Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cache Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,389 shares of company stock worth $26,122,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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