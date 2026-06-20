River Road Asset Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Tennant worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tennant by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tennant

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $90.45 on Friday. Tennant Company has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.The firm had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Tennant's dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

See Also

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