Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 162,122 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Physical Therapy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Physical Therapy wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here