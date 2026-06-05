Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,143 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 196,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Ross Stores worth $341,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,735,138 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $672,848,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,331 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $213,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94,269 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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