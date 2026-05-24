Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,086 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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