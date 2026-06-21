Stance Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,602 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Jabil comprises about 1.2% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

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Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $371.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $349.59 and its 200 day moving average is $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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