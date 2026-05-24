Swedbank AB Has $87.71 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530,808 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in AT&T were worth $87,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 140.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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