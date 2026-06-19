T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,830,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 5.74% of TechnipFMC worth $1,035,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,151,366.84. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. TechnipFMC's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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