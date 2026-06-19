Titan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,228 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Jabil makes up 2.7% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil beat fiscal Q3 estimates, with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term execution. Article Title

Jabil beat fiscal Q3 estimates, with revenue of about $8.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.16, both above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook, including FY 2026 EPS guidance of 12.70 and Q4 EPS guidance of 3.80 to 4.20, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Article Title

The company raised its full-year outlook, including FY 2026 EPS guidance of 12.70 and Q4 EPS guidance of 3.80 to 4.20, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Results were helped by strong AI infrastructure and data-center demand, which investors are viewing as an important growth driver for Jabil’s electronics manufacturing business. Article Title

Results were helped by strong AI infrastructure and data-center demand, which investors are viewing as an important growth driver for Jabil’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $450 and Raymond James lifting its target to $450 as well, both implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with JPMorgan raising its price target to $450 and Raymond James lifting its target to $450 as well, both implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Jabil as a beneficiary of the AI “picks-and-shovels” trade, with expectations that growth in data centers, servers, and related infrastructure could keep supporting results. Article Title

Jabil Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $371.04 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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