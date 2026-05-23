United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,065 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 278,645 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.95% of United Therapeutics worth $198,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $568.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.63 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total value of $6,817,557.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 569,913 shares of company stock valued at $317,603,631 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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