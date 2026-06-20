Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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