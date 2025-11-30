Free Trial
Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five Infrastructure stocks to watch: Coinbase (COIN), Alibaba (BABA), Marvell (MRVL), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Vertiv (VRT), selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among infrastructure names in recent days.
  • The picks reflect a diverse set of infrastructure plays — crypto infrastructure (Coinbase, CleanSpark), data‑center and semiconductor solutions (Marvell, Vertiv), and broad technology/commerce infrastructure (Alibaba) — spanning both digital and physical systems.
  • Infrastructure stocks are often viewed as relatively stable, income‑generating assets due to predictable cash flows, but they remain sensitive to government spending, economic cycles, and interest rates, which investors should consider.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, Marvell Technology, Cleanspark, and Vertiv are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate essential physical systems and services—such as utilities, transportation networks, energy and power facilities, communications networks, and construction and engineering firms. Investors often view these equities as relatively stable, income-generating assets because they provide predictable cash flows from long-term contracts or regulated rates, though they can be sensitive to government spending, economic cycles, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

