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Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Flex (FLEX) are highlighted as the manufacturing stocks to watch today, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and their recent high trading volume.
  • The article positions these names as examples of manufacturing companies whose performance is closely tied to economic growth, consumer demand, supply chains, and industrial spending.
  • Each company plays a different role in the sector: TSM makes semiconductors, AMAT supplies chipmaking equipment and services, and FLEX provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions globally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Flex are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce goods through industrial processes, such as machinery, automobiles, appliances, chemicals, or raw materials used in production. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses whose performance is often tied to economic growth, consumer demand, supply chains, and industrial spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Flex (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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