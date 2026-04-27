Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session's volume of 684 shares.The stock last traded at $312.9110 and had previously closed at $322.00.
Moog Stock Down 4.0%
The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.82.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.83%.
Moog Company Profile
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Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.
The company's primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.
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