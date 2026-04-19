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Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), and Chipotle (CMG) are the three restaurant-related stocks MarketBeat's screener flags today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant stocks in recent days.
  • Investors in these names typically focus on same-store sales, unit growth, franchise vs. corporate mix, margins (commodity and labor exposure) and the companies' sensitivity to consumer spending and economic cycles.
  • Booking Holdings is a travel and online reservation provider (Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda) that connects consumers to travel and restaurant reservations, whereas McDonald's and Chipotle are restaurant operators/franchisors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Booking, McDonald's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Restaurant stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the foodservice industry, including chain operators, franchisors, casual and fast-food brands, and related suppliers. Investors in these stocks typically focus on metrics like same-store sales, unit growth, franchise vs. corporate mix, margins exposed to commodity and labor costs, and sensitivity to consumer spending and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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