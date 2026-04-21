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Top Retail Stocks To Follow Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amazon, Alibaba and Walmart were flagged by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the top retail stocks to watch on April 21 after posting the highest dollar trading volume among retail names in recent days.
  • Retail stocks tend to be driven by individual investors and can show greater short‑term volatility from news, social media or coordinated buying, increasing both momentum and risk for these names.
  • Amazon (e‑commerce, AWS, advertising and devices), Alibaba (China/international commerce, cloud and digital services), and Walmart (global brick‑and‑mortar retail and growing e‑commerce presence) are the specific companies highlighted.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, and Walmart are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares that are primarily bought and sold by individual, non‑institutional investors (often called retail investors). They contrast with institutional‑dominated stocks by typically involving smaller trade sizes and more discretionary or momentum‑driven behavior, which can lead to greater short‑term volatility from news, social media, or coordinated buying. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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