What is Sidoti's Estimate for Tennant Q4 Earnings?

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tennant in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Tennant's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tennant's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNC. Freedom Capital cut shares of Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tennant has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.00.

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Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.The firm had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Tennant's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 706,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,905,000 after buying an additional 203,802 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP increased its stake in Tennant by 63.1% during the third quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 291,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 26.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,187 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Tennant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Tennant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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