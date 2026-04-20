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Best Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights three Value names to watch today — Invesco QQQ (QQQ), SanDisk (SNDK), and Intel (INTC) — selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Value stocks in recent days.
  • QQQ is a Nasdaq‑100 tracking ETF offering large‑cap tech exposure; SanDisk makes flash storage products and SSDs; and Intel is a diversified semiconductor firm spanning client CPUs, data center/AI, Mobileye, and foundry services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, and Intel are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic or fundamental worth, often indicated by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios or relatively high dividend yields. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market will eventually recognize the company’s true value, leading to price appreciation, typically while accepting slower growth or temporary business challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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