120,478 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 135,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

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Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.48. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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