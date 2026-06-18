14B Captial Management LP Invests $3.77 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

14B Captial Management LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 3.0% of 14B Captial Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock worth $7,012,773,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after buying an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after buying an additional 118,018 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock worth $3,188,718,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,631.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,711.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,864.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,495.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,255.33.

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MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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