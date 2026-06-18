Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 152,191 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,191 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BILL worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

More BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles.

No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock.

One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: The broader mix of headlines is centered on legislation, housing, and sports-related bills, which do not materially affect BILL’s payment software business and may reflect a lack of fresh company-specific buying interest.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BILL from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:BILL opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,211.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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