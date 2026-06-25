Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd Has $11.45 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.3% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after acquiring an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after acquiring an additional 118,018 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock worth $3,188,718,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,659.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,695.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,847.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,495.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,200.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,255.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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