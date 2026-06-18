Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $43.08 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company's stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,494.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company's stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,255.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.5%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,631.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,711.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,864.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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