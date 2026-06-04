Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $446.64 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058,750 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 100,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Sempra Energy worth $446,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,011.25. This represents a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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