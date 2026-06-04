Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $743.89 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 227,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Deere & Company worth $743,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $589.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $572.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.51. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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