Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Emerson Electric worth $822,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $120.46 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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