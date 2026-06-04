Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,571 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,419 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $524,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,999.14. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $408.00 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $328.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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