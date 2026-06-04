Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 373,642 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 373,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Cummins worth $549,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cummins by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $683.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.90 and a 1 year high of $718.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,556,784.82. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $705.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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