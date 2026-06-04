Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 462.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,766 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here