BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 195,733 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 195,733 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Xylem Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here