Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,300 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $409.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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