Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $66,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,850,687,000 after purchasing an additional 322,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,609,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,633,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,328,344,000 after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7%

DE opened at $589.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $572.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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