Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,686 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,465 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Vontier worth $55,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Get Vontier alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $36.00 target price on Vontier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 0.1%

VNT opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vontier's payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vontier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vontier wasn't on the list.

While Vontier currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here