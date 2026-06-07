Capital International Investors Grows Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 902,659 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.59% of Tractor Supply worth $1,214,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TSCO opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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