CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 582.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.27% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USPH

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $52,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,951.08. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $936.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

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