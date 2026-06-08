Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $183.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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