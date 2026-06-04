CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110,576 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 577,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of CVS Health worth $723,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $51,156,000 after buying an additional 75,603 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $160,844,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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