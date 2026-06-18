Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $4.25 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Engle Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,500 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up about 1.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of BILL worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BILL by 19.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BILL by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,487 shares of the company's stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in BILL by 121.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,346 shares of the company's stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,211.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on BILL and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

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BILL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles.

No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock.

One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: The broader mix of headlines is centered on legislation, housing, and sports-related bills, which do not materially affect BILL’s payment software business and may reflect a lack of fresh company-specific buying interest.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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