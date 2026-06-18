ER Collective Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 8,518,300 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

ER Collective Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,518,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,588,000. BILL accounts for about 100.0% of ER Collective Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ER Collective Holdings LLC owned 8.61% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,386,000 after buying an additional 371,265 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,914,000 after buying an additional 1,472,132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BILL by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,958,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,335,000 after buying an additional 791,197 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,346,000 after buying an additional 1,567,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,871,000 after buying an additional 317,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of BILL stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,211.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded BILL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on BILL in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Trending Headlines about BILL

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles.

No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock.

One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: The broader mix of headlines is centered on legislation, housing, and sports-related bills, which do not materially affect BILL’s payment software business and may reflect a lack of fresh company-specific buying interest.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Further Reading

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