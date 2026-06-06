EULAV Asset Management Sells 8,000 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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