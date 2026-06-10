Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,868 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 141,903 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:F opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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