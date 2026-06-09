Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705,579 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Tractor Supply worth $385,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,157,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $758,004,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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