Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,556,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of CoStar Group worth $252,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,773,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,863,704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 564.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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