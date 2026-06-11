Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,105 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.56 million, a PE ratio of 125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is 368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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