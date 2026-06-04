Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,283 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 82,747 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.52% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $69,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $675,572,000 after buying an additional 1,981,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $168,983,000 after buying an additional 490,587 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $124,384,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 396,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,135,000 after buying an additional 118,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day moving average of $372.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.04 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $388.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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