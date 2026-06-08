ING Groep NV Acquires 138,875 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 2,234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,090 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.29 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $650,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Scotiabank cut shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

More Starbucks News

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Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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