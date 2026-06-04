Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,925. This trade represents a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,199. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $461.76 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $415.09 and its 200-day moving average is $403.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.44 and a twelve month high of $468.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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