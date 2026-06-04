Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,038 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,740,000 after acquiring an additional 301,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $303.37 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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